Hornsea 1 jackets ready to fit

Dragados Offshore has shipped all four jacket foundations for the offshore substations at Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind off the coast of Yorkshire in England.

The first two left the fabricator's production yard in Cadiz, southern Spain, last week, and the final two set sail for the UK yesterday, according to supply chain sources.

The jackets will be installed by giant crane vessel Saipem 7000, which has completed final mobilisation in the Dutch port of Rotterdam.

The vessel is due to arrive in the wind farm area tomorrow.

The project's topsides will be shipped out from Bladt's Aalborg yard and installed during a separate campaign this summer, Orsted said.

Photo: Orsted