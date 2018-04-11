Articles Filter

Canadian Solar opens new US HQ

Office in California brings three business units under one roof 

Canadian Solar opens new US HQ image 11/04/2018

Canadian Solar has opened a new regional headquarters in the US at Walnut Creek in California.

The company said the new office (pictured) brings three of Canadian Solar's businesses under one roof.

Related Stories

They are the module and system solution unit, the energy division and subsidiary Recurrent Energy. 

Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive Shawn Qu said: “Although recent trade policy changes have increased uncertainty in the (US) market, we plan to weather the storm by consolidating and strengthening our operations, as cooperation is a better solution for the industry to develop.” 

Image: Canadian Solar

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.