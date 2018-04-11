Canadian Solar opens new US HQ

Canadian Solar has opened a new regional headquarters in the US at Walnut Creek in California.

The company said the new office (pictured) brings three of Canadian Solar's businesses under one roof.

Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive Shawn Qu said: “Although recent trade policy changes have increased uncertainty in the (US) market, we plan to weather the storm by consolidating and strengthening our operations, as cooperation is a better solution for the industry to develop.”

Image: Canadian Solar