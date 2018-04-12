Articles Filter

Solar scores German tender rout

Onshore wind fails to secure capacity in country's first combined tender

Solar scores German tender rout image 12/04/2018

Solar has secured the entire 210MW of capacity up for grabs in Germany’s first combined renewables tender.

Grid regulator BNetzA said 32 solar projects have secured access with an average support price of €46.60 per megawatt-hour. No onshore wind bids were successful.

BNetzA received 54 bids totaling 395MW, 36 for solar projects and 18 for onshore wind farms. 

The average bid price for solar projects was €48.20 €72.30 for onshore wind. 

BNetzA chief Jochen Homann said: “For a successful energy transition…we need a mix of different technologies.”

Image: sxc

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.