Solar scores German tender rout

Solar has secured the entire 210MW of capacity up for grabs in Germany’s first combined renewables tender.

Grid regulator BNetzA said 32 solar projects have secured access with an average support price of €46.60 per megawatt-hour. No onshore wind bids were successful.

BNetzA received 54 bids totaling 395MW, 36 for solar projects and 18 for onshore wind farms.

The average bid price for solar projects was €48.20 €72.30 for onshore wind.

BNetzA chief Jochen Homann said: “For a successful energy transition…we need a mix of different technologies.”

Image: sxc