Industry targets offshore wire faults

A new joint industry initiative has been established with the aim of reducing power cable failures in the offshore wind industry.

DNV GL, ECN, WMC, BREM, VanderHoekPhotonics, Deltares and other partners have set up the Cables Lifetime Monitoring project, which will run until mid-2020.

The initiative aims to develop a continuous monitoring system for cables using optical fibre sensors.

Deltares offshore expert Jan-Joost Schouten said: “Continuous monitoring of the cable’s state of health enables early identification of possible failures.

“By preventing a significant number of cable failures caused by damage during manufacturing, installation and operation, we are convinced that our study will allow us to significantly reduce the levelised cost of electricity of offshore wind.”

Developers, network operators, investors, insurance companies, cable manufacturers and installers of offshore wind farms are also welcome to participate in the project.

Image: DNV GL