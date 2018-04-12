GWS crosses Serbia halfway line

Danish outfit Global Wind Service (GWS) has installed 12 of the 21 Senvion turbines at the 42MW Alibunar wind farm in Serbia.

Senvion contracted GWS to unload, pre-assemble and install the MM100 2MW machines, which have hub heights of 100 metres.

Related Stories Shovels poised at Oz giant

14 Mar 2018

Triple play for Senvion in Europe

07 Dec 2017 GWS started the work on the project, which is located about 60km north of Belgrade, in February.

GWS chief commercial officer Michael Hoj Olsen said: “We are very happy to be working on this project with Senvion in Serbia, thereby elaborating and further strengthening GWS’ engagement in the country’s wind industry, following the establishment of our local business unit in 2017.”

Image: Global Wind Service