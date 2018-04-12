Sponsors unveiled for Hull meet

Siemens Gamesa has been revealed as the diamond sponsor of Team Humber Marine Alliance's Offshore Wind Connections conference and exhibition in Hull.

Innogy, Orsted, Hull Serviced Apartments, the University of Hull's Project Aura and the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult are all platinum sponsors of the event.

09 Feb 2018 Other sponsors and partners include RenewableUK, Greenport Hull, ABP, McAusland Turner, Mapa PR, Grimsby Renewable Partnership, RSM and SubseaUK, Team Humber said.

Siemens Gamesa head of business development Ray Thompson said: “We’re delighted to be the lead sponsor for Offshore Wind Connections and to support this important conference.”

Team Humber chairman and chief executive Mark O'Reilly said: “We're very pleased to have Siemens Gamesa as our main sponsor and the amount of support from the industry generally is indicative of the growing importance of offshore wind to our energy needs today and into the future.”

The conference, which was previously held in Bridlington, will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton hotel on 25-26 April.

Image: Hull City Hall (David Wright)