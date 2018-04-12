Cuomo backs NY grid upgrade

New York governor Andrew Cuomo is to provide $15m for projects that modernise the US state's electricity grid in order to support the expansion of renewables and energy storage.

The initiative will be administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA).

NYSERDA will choose projects through a two-step competitive process. Applicants will first submit concept papers outlining proposals for evaluation.

Selected candidates will then submit a full application for further assessment, with the winners receiving funding.

Concept papers will have to demonstrate how the projects will advance the state's goal to have 50% of its electricity from renewable resources by 2030.

They should also focus on developing cybersecurity and data analytics or advanced planning, operations and forecasting tools.

The deadline for the papers is 18 July.

Image: Andrew Cuomo (Governor's Office)