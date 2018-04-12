Articles Filter

Chinese add shine to Ukraine PV 

China Machinery Engineering working with DTEK on 200MW Nikopol project

China Machinery Engineering Company (CMEC) is to work with Ukrainian outfit DTEK to design and build a 200MW solar farm in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine.

Work on the €230m Nikopol project will start this month, with completion slated for the end of the year.  

Nikopol is expected to generate 280 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year once operational.

CMEC management board chairman Zhang Chun said: “We have confidence to deliver a successful project to the people of Ukraine, and more clean energy to facilitate the energy independence of Ukraine.”

