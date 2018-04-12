Chinese add shine to Ukraine PV 

China Machinery Engineering Company (CMEC) is to work with Ukrainian outfit DTEK to design and build a 200MW solar farm in the Dnipropetrovsk region of Ukraine.

Work on the €230m Nikopol project will start this month, with completion slated for the end of the year.

Nikopol is expected to generate 280 gigawatt-hours of electricity a year once operational.

CMEC management board chairman Zhang Chun said: “We have confidence to deliver a successful project to the people of Ukraine, and more clean energy to facilitate the energy independence of Ukraine.”

Image: Pixabay