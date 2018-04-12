'Record' start for UK wind

Wind power helped renewable energy sources generate a record 25 terrawatt-hours (TWh) of electricity in the UK in the first quarter of 2018, according to analysts EnAppSys.

EnAppSys said in a new report that wind energy set half-hourly, daily, weekly, monthly and quarterly records, generating a total of 15.8TWh of electricity between 1 January and 31 March.

Renewables overall accounted for 29% of UK electricity generation in the period, behind natural gas with a 37.3% share.

EnAppSys director Paul Verrill said: “The performance of renewables highlights just how important this electricity source – and particularly wind – has become to Britain’s power mix.”

