Hornsea 1 books UK survey crew

Orsted has awarded UK outfit Spectrum Offshore a construction support survey contract for the 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire in England.

The work will be conducted from the Rix Leopard crew transfer vessel using a high resolution multibeam echosounder, a parametric sub-bottom profiler and USBL systems, Spectrum said.

Hornsea 1 will feature 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines.

It is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

