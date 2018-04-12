Articles Filter

Hornsea 1 books UK survey crew

Spectrum Offshore deploying Rix Leopard CTV to carry out work

Hornsea 1 books UK survey crew image 12/04/2018

Orsted has awarded UK outfit Spectrum Offshore a construction support survey contract for the 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire in England.

The work will be conducted from the Rix Leopard crew transfer vessel using a high resolution multibeam echosounder, a parametric sub-bottom profiler and USBL systems, Spectrum said.

Hornsea 1 will feature 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines. 

It is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

Image: Orsted

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.