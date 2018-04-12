MeyGen salutes magic moment

Atlantis Resources has completed construction and moved into the 25-year operations stage at the 6MW MeyGen Phase 1A tidal array in the Pentland Firth in northern Scotland.

The company said the project has so far generated about 6 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity, including a record 1.4GWh in March.

Atlantis chief executive Tim Cornelius said: “Seeing the MeyGen project move into the operations phase is another major milestone on the path to commercialising tidal stream energy.”

Image: Atlantis

