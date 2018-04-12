Articles Filter

EDF EN rebrands subsidiaries

Names changes 'support' company's international renewables expansion

EDF EN rebrands subsidiaries image 12/04/2018

EDF Energies Nouvelles has united over 20 of its international subsidiaries under the name EDF Renewables.

The company said that in North America, for example, EDF Renewable Energy, EDF Renewable Services, EDF EN Canada, EDF EN Mexico and groSolar will all transition to the new moniker. 

EDF added that the decision to “unify under a consistent mark worldwide supports the international expansion of renewable energies by the EDF Group and reinforces a common commitment to clean power across all entities”.

EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF EN, the renewable energy affiliate of EDF Group. 

Image: EDF

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.