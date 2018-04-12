EDF EN rebrands subsidiaries

EDF Energies Nouvelles has united over 20 of its international subsidiaries under the name EDF Renewables.

The company said that in North America, for example, EDF Renewable Energy, EDF Renewable Services, EDF EN Canada, EDF EN Mexico and groSolar will all transition to the new moniker.

EDF added that the decision to “unify under a consistent mark worldwide supports the international expansion of renewable energies by the EDF Group and reinforces a common commitment to clean power across all entities”.

EDF Renewables is a subsidiary of EDF EN, the renewable energy affiliate of EDF Group.

Image: EDF