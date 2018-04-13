German towers mobile in Thailand

Articles Filter

Max Bogl Wind starts production for 207MW Korat 1&2 wind farms 

German company Max Bogl Wind has started production of hybrid towers at its mobile manufacturing plant in Huai Bong, Thailand.

The factory is producing 90 concrete structures for the 207MW Korat 1&2 wind farms.

It employs about 200 mostly local workers, who are manufacturing three towers a week, the company said.

All the towers are expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Max Bogl general project manager for the Korat wind farm Ralph Dressel said: “The stringent requirements placed on the product allow no room for error, so that experienced personnel and also specially instructed and trained personnel occupy all key positions in the mobile productions.”

The company started shipping the prefabricated plant to Huai Bong via Nuremberg and Rotterdam in August last year. 

Image: Max Bogl Wind

