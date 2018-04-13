Danes load first Hornsea 1 topside

Bladt Industries has loaded out the first of three topsides for the offshore substation at Orsted's 1.2GW Hornsea 1 offshore wind farm off the coast of Yorkshire in England.

The Danish fabricator said the structure had been moved onto a barge ready for delivery to the project site.

The topsides are scheduled to be installed during the summer.

Giant crane vessel Saipem 7000 is installing the Dragados Offshore-built jacket foundations that will support the platforms.

Meanwhile, Bladt subcontracted BIC Electric and Resolux to carry out electrical component outfitting for 124 transition pieces for Hornsea 1.

Resolux is providing the electrical and mechanical components, while BIC installs them.

Hornsea 1 will feature 174 Siemens Gamesa 7MW turbines and is scheduled to be completed in 2020.

