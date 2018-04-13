French float model idea

French outfit Eolink and partner Ifremer have installed a one/tenth scale prototype of a proposed 12MW floating offshore wind turbine at Sainte Anne du Portzic in Brittany, France.

Inauguration of the machine, which is seven metres long, six metres wide and has blades that rise 22 metres above the sea, will take place on 20 April.

The turbine has already been put through its paces at the Ifremer test pool, ahead of deployment in the sea.

The developers said the scale of the prototype has been dictated by the Sainte Anne du Portzic test site's wave size, which are 10 times smaller than those found offshore.

