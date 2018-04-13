Supply chain probe for UK offshore

The UK Offshore Wind Industry Council (OWIC) has launched a review of the local supply chain as part of the industry's vision for 2030 to grow capacity to 30GW from about 13GW currently.

The review will deliver a development plan, which aims to deliver annual exports of £2.6bn by 2030 from about £0.5bn today and support 27,000 jobs.

Martin Whitmarsh, former McLaren Group chief executive and Formula One team principal, will lead the review working with supply chain companies.

He will be supported by Claire Canning from ORE Catapult, Kasper Sorensen from MHI Vestas Offshore Wind, Thomas Ellson from Innogy and Victoria Sinclair from ScottishPower Renewables.

Whitmarsh said: “Increasing supply chain productivity will directly lead to lower costs and enable UK companies to seize new opportunities across the globe.

“Another key part of the review is looking at how SMEs can join this growing industry, making sure they understand what industry needs and routes into the sector.”

OWIC co-chair and Orsted UK country manager Benj Sykes said: “Martin brings extensive experience in the automotive industry and has proven results in improving supply chain productivity, so we’re really glad to have him on board.”

ScottishPower Renewables global managing director for offshore wind Jonathan Cole said: “The opportunities for UK companies to export their services will increase as other major markets begin to fully embrace the benefits offshore wind.

“We have a proud engineering heritage, and by working together as an industry, we believe that offshore wind can be a truly global success story for UK industry.”

The UK offshore wind industry last month announced plans to work towards a sector deal with the government that aims to grow capacity to 30GW by 2030 from about 13GW currently.

Image: Pixabay