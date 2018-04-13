Vroon agrees debt plan

Dutch shipping outfit Vroon has reached agreement in principle with its lenders regarding the terms of its financial restructuring.

The company said the agreement is an “important step forward towards the finalisation” of financial restructuring, which started in late 2016 following “continued challenges in shipping markets”.

It added that the agreement is subject to final documentation and credit committee confirmation.

“Vroon is confident that the envisaged restructuring will provide generous runway to implement its strategic plans,” the company said.

Image: Vroon