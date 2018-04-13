Siemens Gamesa 5GW India joy

Siemens Gamesa has had turbines totalling 5GW grid-connected in India and has plans to introduce new technologies specially-designed for the Asian country's market.

The manufacturer said it started working in India in 2009. It has blade factories at Nellore in Andra Pradesh and Halol in Gujarat, as well as a nacelle plant in Mamandur in Tamil Nadu,

Siemens Gamesa also has a repair centre in Red Hills in Tamil Nadu, the company added.

Siemens Gamesa chief executive Markus Tacke said: “India is a key market for us and will continue to be one for years to come.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa