GE revamps Oregon hydro

Two 51MW turbines to be rehabilitated at Carmen-Smith plant near Eugene

GE revamps Oregon hydro image 13/04/2018

GE is to rehabilitate two 51MW turbines for Eugene Water and Electric Board at the Carmen-Smith hydro plant in Oregon.

The contract covers design, supply and installation of two vertical Francis turbine runners and new windings, as well as the rehabilitation of components, the company said. 

GE will disassemble the existing turbines to inspect and refurbish all the components. The work is expected to extend the lifespan of the units by over 40 years.

The first revamped turbine is expected to operational in 2020, with the second following a year later, the company said.

Carmen-Smith is located 113km east of Eugene on the upper McKenzie River.

