Orsted renews Good deal

Good Energy Group is to continue supplying its customers with offshore wind power after renewing its offtake deal with Orsted for another two years.

The new contract extends the agreement for Good Energy to take 12% of the output from the Danish giant’s 210MW Westermost Rough project off the east coast of England.

Good Energy founder and chief executive Juliet Davenport said: “This unique agreement allows us to continue to deliver offshore wind power to our customers, as a core component of our clean energy fuel mix, complementing our onshore wind, solar and biomass, and reflecting our ongoing commitment to providing 100% renewable electricity.”

Orsted head of markets Soren Scherfig said: “We continue to enjoy working with Good Energy. Together, we share ambitions to create a green and climate friendly energy system.”

Westermost Rough is owned by Orsted, the Green Investment Group (GIG) and a consortium comprising GIG, Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 and the Universities Superannuation Scheme.

