ABO preps for Imsweiler build

ABO Wind is set to start construction at the 9MW Imsweiler wind farm in the Rhineland-Palatinate region of Germany.

The developer said that cabling works will begin shortly at the project site in Rockenhausen.

09 Feb 2018 Foundations will be installed in summer, followed in the autumn by the wind farm’s three Nordex N117 3MW turbines that will have 198.5-metre tip heights.

Imsweiler is expected to generate some 21.5 gigawatt hours of electricity a year once operational.

ABO Wind won the right to develop the wind farm in Germany’s first onshore wind auction this year.

Meanwhile, the developer has abandoned plans to build a 16.5MW wind farm near Ranstadt in the state of Hesse because of concerns over the impact on birds.

It is understood that a new expert opinion has found that the local red kite population is growing compared with previous assessments.

The project would have featured five Nordex N131 3MW machines.

