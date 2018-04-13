Scots scrutinise Inch Cape revision 

The Scottish government is to assess the planning application for onshore infrastructure for Red Rock Power's 600MW Inch Cape offshore wind farm, which will be located off the Angus coast of Scotland.

The application and supporting environmental impact assessment, which were submitted to East Lothian Council in early March, have been 'called-in' by the government.

Related Stories Inch Cape makes onshore revision

12 Mar 2018

Inch Cape opens public doors

19 Sep 2017 “This process often takes place for developments of national importance and requires a slightly different decision-making process, however, the views of the public and other stakeholders, such as East Lothian council, will remain central to the decision-making process,” the developer said.

Inch Cape project manager Ian Johnson said: “We hope to continue to engage with the local community and East Lothian council, to listen to any feedback and concerns they may have, as they contribute to the decision-making process in coming months.”

Red Rock submitted a new planning in principle application to the local council after changing the proposed location of wind farm's onshore substation.

The new location is at the site of the former Cockenzie power station.

Red Rock Power is owned by Chinese outfit SDIC Power Holdings.

Image: reNEWS