Triton maps foundation course

Fugro geotechnical drill vessel Fugro Scout has completed surveys of the foundation sites for Innogy's 860MW Triton Knoll offshore wind farm off the coast of Lincolnshire in England.

The three-week operation out of the port of Immingham involved test drilling up to 40 metres deep at the locations of the 90 turbine foundations and two offshore substations.

Related Stories Triton attracts local heroes

07 Mar 2018

Triton renews onshore mapping

11 Nov 2016 Information garnered on the seafloor and sub-seabed conditions will support the design of the wind farm's monopiles.

The design work is being carried out by engineering company Atkins, on behalf of lead foundations contractor Smulders Sif Steel Foundations.

Triton Knoll was awarded a CfD in September 2017 and is now progressing towards a financial investment decision, which is expected in the summer.

Onshore construction would start shortly after, with offshore construction kicking off in late 2019.

First power from the project could be as early as the first quarter of 2021.

Image: Fugro Scout (Innogy)