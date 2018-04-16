Articles Filter

Siemens Gamesa success in Spain

Utility Gas Natural Fenosa taps manufacturer for 166MW order

Siemens Gamesa success in Spain image 16/04/2018

Siemens Gamesa has secured a deal with Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa to supply 166MW at four wind farms in the country.

The German-Spanish manufacturer will deliver and install 48 3.4-132 machines as part of the order. Hardware will be manufactured in Agreda and Aoiz in Spain and Tangier in Morocco.

Related Stories

All unnamed sites are pegged for commissioning by mid-2019 and Siemens Gamesa will operate and maintain the wind farms for three years.

The projects are part of GNF capacity secured by its renewables division in the Spanish auction last year.

Image: Siemens Gamesa

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.