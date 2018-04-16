Siemens Gamesa success in Spain

Siemens Gamesa has secured a deal with Spanish utility Gas Natural Fenosa to supply 166MW at four wind farms in the country.

The German-Spanish manufacturer will deliver and install 48 3.4-132 machines as part of the order. Hardware will be manufactured in Agreda and Aoiz in Spain and Tangier in Morocco.

05 Jan 2018 All unnamed sites are pegged for commissioning by mid-2019 and Siemens Gamesa will operate and maintain the wind farms for three years.

The projects are part of GNF capacity secured by its renewables division in the Spanish auction last year.

Image: Siemens Gamesa