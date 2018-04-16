Articles Filter

Orsted to reboot risk management

New software solution sought to support wind business unit 

Orsted is seeking a software solution to support the company's risk management system for its wind power business.

The so-called 'software-as-a-service' solution should also be able to be extended and implemented across all Orsted's business units, should the Danish company choose to expand the capabilities.

“The implementation of a professional risk management tool will enable the management of risks from concept to decommissioning, optimising contingency forecasting across Orsted wind power and improving transparency towards internal and external stakeholders,” the company said in the tender document.

The contract would be for 60 months, with an option to extend three times for a further 12 months each.

Interested parties have until midday local time on 14 May to apply.    

Orsted

