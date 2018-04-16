Suzlon nears 12GW

Indian manufacturer Suzlon Group commissioned wind farms totalling 626MW in the 2017-18 financial year bringing its total installed capacity to almost 12GW.

The company said the 11,922MW of installed turbines out of total wind capacity in India of 34,046MW gives it a 35% market share.

Suzlon chief executive JP Chalasani said the company expects the wind market in India to grow by 10GW to 12GW a year.

He said: “(Financial year 2018-19 will) be the start of a high volumes market with central and state level auctions in India.

“Suzlon is well positioned to reap the benefits in this new business regime with its end-to-end solutions, continuous investment in India specific wind turbine technology, vertically integrated operations and best in class services. Technological innovations will continue to be the bedrock of our growth.”

