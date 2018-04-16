Elia books modular health check

Belgian transmission system operator Elia has contracted LOC Renewables to provide marine warranty survey services for the modular offshore grid project 40km off the coast of Belgium.

LOC is delivering support during the construction and installation of the offshore switchyard platform and subsea cables that will serve it.

The first stage is an engineering and procedural review, followed by an assessment of vessel suitability, and, thirdly, site approval of the marine operation for load out, transportation and installation of the platform and cables.

DP3 cable installation vessel Living Stone will lead the wire work, while SHL’s heavy lift crane ship Oleg Strashnova will install the platform, LOC said.

Construction of the platform started this year, with initial cabling work to commence in 2019.

The modular offshore grid will connect four offshore wind farms – Rentel, Northwester 2, Mermaid and SeaStar – to the Belgian mainland grid.

Image: Elia