Altitec aces DNV GL test

DNV GL has issued a training system certificate to Altitec Academy's rotor blade repair and inspection course.

The course is in line with DNV GL Rotor Blade Standards for the certification of training in the wind energy industry.

Altitec trains about 150 new blade inspection and repair technicians each year at its training centre in London.

Altitec Group managing director Tom Dyffort said: “We are delighted to have received this certification from DNV GL, which reflects the high standard of training provided by the Altitec Academy.”

Image: Altitec trainees (Altitec)