Canadians offload Brazil sun

Canadian Solar has sold the 80.6MW Guimarania photovoltaic project in Brazil to Global Power Generation, a subsidiary of Spanish energy group Gas Natural Fenosa.

The project is under construction and is expected to reach commercial operation in the fourth quarter of 2018.

06 Sep 2017 Canadian Solar is supplying its MaxPower modules to Guimarania, which is located in the state of Minas Gerais.

The project is expected to generate 162,471 megawatt-hours of electricity a year once operational.

Canadian Solar chairman and chief executive Shawn Qu said: “The sale of the Guimarania project is another demonstration of the strong potential of the solar energy market in Brazil and the continuing success of Canadian Solar in it.”

Guimarania is the fourth project the company has developed and sold in Brazil.

Global Power Generation CEO Lluis Noguera said: “This latest acquisition strengthens GPG's commitment to renewable generation in Latin America by doubling its generation in the Brazilian market since making inroads in 2017.”

