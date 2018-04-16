Articles Filter

Offshore boost for Stadtwerke

Sandbank offshore wind farm helps Munich utility post record earnings

Renewables have helped Munich utility Stadtwerke Munchen post record operational earnings before interest and tax of €615m in 2017, up 19% on the €518m recorded in the previous year.

Stadtwerke Munchen holds a 49% stake in Vattenfall’s 288MW Sandbank offshore wind farm off the coast of Germany, which was fully commissioned in January 2017.

Overall, revenue reached €7.2bn in 2017 up from €6.3bn in 2016.

Profit after tax was boosted to €875m by several one-off impacts, including a nuclear tax reimbursement and positive value adjustments in the utility’s natural gas business.

Profit would have been €275m without the one-off effects, with the company having made a €164m loss in 2016.

Stadtwerke Munchen’s traditional core business “remained under pressure”, and, although “at a satisfactory level“, they are “declining”, the utility said. 

These areas include grids, conventional electricity generation, sales, transport and public swimming pools.

