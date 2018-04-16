Banks hits Moor House CfD peak

Banks Renewables has reached a major Contract for Difference (CfD) payment milestone for its operational 12MW Moor House onshore wind farm near Darlington in northeast England.

CfD counterparty Low Carbon Contracts Company (LCCC) said the six-turbine wind farm had passed all of its so-called Operational Conditions Precedent.

LCCC chief executive Neil McDermott said: “I am delighted that the Moor House wind farm project has passed its OCPs in line with the CfD requirements.”

Moor House comprises six Senvion M100 2MW turbines with 125-metre tip heights and cost £17.5m (€20m) to build.

The main contractor on the project was Hall Construction Services.

Image: Banks Renewables