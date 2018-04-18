BSR adds community spirit

BSR is to manage 50MW of community solar projects for Mongoose Energy in the UK.

The five-year deal covers 14 projects and was awarded to BSR after a competitive tender process.

Mongoose Energy performance and operations manager Dan Kingscote said: “It is vital for Mongoose and our clients to get the highest calibre O&M available, not simply the cheapest.

“BSR demonstrated throughout the tender that they understand our clients’ values and operate to the highest health and safety standards.”

BSR O&M director Matthew Harnack said: “We are looking forward to partnering with Mongoose and using our extensive experience to help maximise the output of these sites, and therefore improve returns for the community group members.”

Meanwhile, Mongoose Energy has launched two new bonds and a share offer to raise over £4m.

The first bond offer established by Heart of England Community Energy for the Drayton Manor solar farm near Stratford-upon-Avon seeks to raise £1m.

It offer investors target returns of 5%, paid annually over four years.

Our Community Energy has established a bond and share offer for its wind farm projects in Pogbie and Brockholes, Scotland.

These offers are seeking to raise £1.2m and £1.845m respectively and currently deliver returns of 6.6% and 8.1%.

Image: BSR/Mongoose Energy