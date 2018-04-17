Articles Filter

UK outfit takes shine to Spain

Eco Energy World opens Madrid office to help develop 600MW of projects

UK outfit takes shine to Spain image 17/04/2018

Solar developer Eco Energy World has opened an office in Madrid, Spain, to help build 600MW of photovoltaic projects in the country over the next three years.

The company said it will leverage its experience in solar project development, project financing and finance structuring, technology expertise and establishing local relationships to drive growth in Spain.

Eco Energy World chairman Svante Kumlin said: “EEW is thrilled to enter into the Spanish subsidy free market and to drive development and construction costs down to new low levels to enable the growth of solar PV in Spain. 

“We are also looking at a pure merchant model and to repeat our success in developing large scale merchant projects, where we have been pioneers in Australia.” 

The company said it has developed over 1GW of projects elsewhere in Europe and Australia in recent years.

Image: Pixabay

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.