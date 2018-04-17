UK outfit takes shine to Spain

Solar developer Eco Energy World has opened an office in Madrid, Spain, to help build 600MW of photovoltaic projects in the country over the next three years.

The company said it will leverage its experience in solar project development, project financing and finance structuring, technology expertise and establishing local relationships to drive growth in Spain.

Eco Energy World chairman Svante Kumlin said: “EEW is thrilled to enter into the Spanish subsidy free market and to drive development and construction costs down to new low levels to enable the growth of solar PV in Spain.

“We are also looking at a pure merchant model and to repeat our success in developing large scale merchant projects, where we have been pioneers in Australia.”

The company said it has developed over 1GW of projects elsewhere in Europe and Australia in recent years.

Image: Pixabay