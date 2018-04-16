Partrac makes Atlantic crossing

Scottish marine survey and consultancy group Partrac is launching a US subsidiary, Partrac GeoMarine, to target the North American offshore energy market including renewables.

Partrac GeoMarine will be based in Houston, Texas, and will offer a full range of engineering and environmental services that are already delivered by its parent company in Europe.

It plans to offer services to the wind, wave and tidal sectors, among others, in the US.

Partrac founder and director Sam Athey said: “Houston is the ideal US hub for Partrac GeoMarine. We wanted a city with a highly skilled workforce that reflects the wide range of market sectors that Partrac operates in and is within easy reach of both the Gulf and east coasts of the US.

“Our experience gained over the last 15 years collecting metocean data and working on wind farm installations in European waters – including the world’s first floating wind farm – puts us in a great position to assist the growing offshore renewables market in the US.”

Image: Partrac