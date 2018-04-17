Swedes take CTVs to Germany

Northern Offshore Services has expanded operations into Germany with the opening of an office in Hamburg.

The Swedish outfit, which operates 30 crew transfer vessels, said it has hired Thies Meijster as the sales manager for Germany. Meijster is a former broker in the offshore wind sector, Northern Offshore Services said.

The Hamburg office is the company's fourth in Europe, together with a recently opened UK office in Lowestoft in England, Copenhagen and company headquarters in Gothenburg in Sweden.

Northern Offshore Services chief executive officer Rasmus Johansson said: “Germany today holds a strong position as one of the leaders in the offshore wind sector.

“The forecast predicts Germany as a key player in offshore wind during the next five-year period. Therefore we are certain that Northern Offshore Services will benefit from having physical presence in Germany.”

