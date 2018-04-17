OutSmart taps Norwegian nous

Dutch outfit OutSmart has selected software developed by Norwegians Kongsberg Digital to manage the former's onshore and offshore wind turbine portfolio.

The Kognifai integrated digital management system aims to improve performance and reduce operational costs for OutSmart and its clients, the companies said.

OutSmart head of operations Remco Streppel said: “This new integrated system is the logical next step in dealing with growing complexity and cost pressure in renewables.

“The integration of all data into one system offers better analytic insights and makes reporting more efficient.”

Kongsberg Digital president Hege Skryseth said: “By combining OutSmart’s services with Kongsberg Digital’s technology, we will provide all aspects of wind power management in one, efficient solution and truly give wind farm owners control of their own data.”

Image: OutSmart