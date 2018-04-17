Rampion reaches full potential

Eon has commissioned all 116 MHI Vestas V112 3.45MW turbines at the 400MW Rampion offshore wind farm off the south coast of England.

Work will continue both on and offshore over the the next few months to prepare the project for full operation later this year, the company said.

Rampion project director Matthew Swanwick said: “We’re delighted to have now reached the point where all of the wind turbines are up and running and contributing yet more clean power.

“We still have a number of activities to complete, for example at the onshore and offshore substations and landfall, so people will continue to still see ongoing activities offshore and onshore over the coming months.”

Eon, Canadian energy infrastructure company Enbridge and a consortium comprising the Green Investment Group, Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 5 and the Universities Superannuation Scheme are investors in the wind farm.

Image: Rampion wind farm (MHI Vestas)