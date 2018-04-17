Articles Filter

Flintstone offers floating bedrock

Scottish outfit to offer mooring system solutions to offshore sector

Flintstone offers floating bedrock image 17/04/2018

Scottish company Flintstone Technology is targeting the floating offshore wind sector for its mooring operations.

Flintstone said its mooring system solutions developed for the oil and gas sector are transferable to renewable energy and could help lower costs for floating turbines. 

Flintstone managing director Andrew Clayson said: “There are many similarities between the offshore floating wind and oil and gas supply chains. 

“Our technology, although originally designed for offshore floating production, is suitable for any permanently, moored floating system. We believe we can make a real impact in the offshore wind sector to increase efficiency and drive down costs.”

Image: Hywind Scotland floating offshore wind farm (Statoil)

Tagged in:

Popular Tags

Americas Canada Company News England Europe Offshore Wind Onshore Wind Politics Scotland Solar UK USA

Other Tags

Free Trial
X

To receive the next 3 issues of reNEWS complete the form below

 Yes, I would like to receive marketing emails from reNEWS including special offers.


Please leave this field empty.