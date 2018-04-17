Flintstone offers floating bedrock

Scottish company Flintstone Technology is targeting the floating offshore wind sector for its mooring operations.

Flintstone said its mooring system solutions developed for the oil and gas sector are transferable to renewable energy and could help lower costs for floating turbines.

Flintstone managing director Andrew Clayson said: “There are many similarities between the offshore floating wind and oil and gas supply chains.

“Our technology, although originally designed for offshore floating production, is suitable for any permanently, moored floating system. We believe we can make a real impact in the offshore wind sector to increase efficiency and drive down costs.”

Image: Hywind Scotland floating offshore wind farm (Statoil)