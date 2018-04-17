Sun rises for 60MW Oz solar

Articles Filter

Wirsol Energy and Edify Energy have grid connected the 60MW Gannawarra solar farm in the Australian state of Victoria.

Gannawarra, which is spread over 132 hectares in north-west Victoria, will be integrated with a 25MW energy storage system featuring a Tesla Powerpack battery later this year.

The solar project is connected on site to Powercor’s 66kV distribution line between Swan Hill and Kerang providing access to Victoria’s power grid.

Wirsol Energy managing director Mark Hogan said: “The Gannawarra solar farm is in every respect a world leading project and is testament to the future role of solar in enhancing energy supply across Australia.”

Image: Wirsol Energy

