MPI Enterprise foot massage

Spudcans added to jack-up vessel while in Rotterdam drydock

MPI Enterprise foot massage image 17/04/2018

Jack-up vessel MPI Enterprise has been upgraded with spudcans while in drydock in Rotterdam in the Netherlands.

The spudcans will increase the load-bearing area of the vessel when MPI Enterprise is jacked-up, MPI said.

“This, in turn, minimises penetration of the vessel's legs into the seabed when working offshore,” the company said.

Following the upgrade, MPI Enterprise was mobilised at the port of Eemshaven ahead of charter work on unnamed offshore wind farms in the North and Baltic Seas, MPI added. 

Image: MPI

