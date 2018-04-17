Siemens Gamesa Iowa invite

Siemens Gamesa is to supply turbines totalling 77MW to MidAmerican Energy Company for the up to 2GW Wind XI project in Iowa.

Under the terms of the deal, 25 SG 2.6-120 and five 2.3-108 machines will be delivered to the project.

Related Stories Siemens Gamesa success in Spain

16 Apr 2018

Avangrid sparks Vermont wind

02 Jan 2018 The contract also includes an option for a further five 2.6-120 units, which would bring total capacity up to 90MW.

The project is expected to be operational by December.

Blades for the turbines will be manufactured at Siemens Gamesa's Fort Madison facility in Iowa, while the nacelles and hubs will be assembled at its factory in Hutchinson, Kansas.

The contract also includes service and maintenance for five years.

Siemens Gamesa onshore Americas chief executive Jose Antonio Miranda said: “We are excited to continue our long-standing partnership with MidAmerican Energy while contributing to the green energy economy, right in our own backyard.”

Image: Siemens Gamesa