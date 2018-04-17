Foundation first at Hohe See

EnBW has installed the first monopile and transition piece at the 497MW Hohe See offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

Swire Blue Ocean jack-up Pacific Osprey is on the job. The vessel loaded the first three monopiles and transition pieces at the port of Vlissingen in the Netherlands last week.

A consortium of Engie Fabricom, Iemants and CG Holdings Belgium is responsible for the transformer platform for Hohe See.

Turnkey array cable contractor VBMS is also due to start laying wires in 2018 for both projects.

The remaining inter-array cables will be added next year, as well as the 87 Siemens Gamesa 7.0-154 SWT turbines for the two wind farms. The Siemens-built offshore transformer module for Albatros will also be added in 2019.

Full commissioning of Hohe See and Albatros is set for 2019.

EnBW owns 51.1% of the wind farms, with Canadian company Enbridge holding the remaining 49.9%.

