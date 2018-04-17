PV parade starts in Hawaii

Articles Filter

Work underway on 20MW West Loch solar plant at US Navy base

Hawaiian Electric Company and the US Navy have started work on the 20MW West Loch solar plant in Hawaii.

The project, which is being built by REC Solar, will comprise 80,760 solar panels spread across 41 hectares at the US Navy joint base Pearl Harbour-Hickam West Loch annex. 

Hawaiian Electric will own and operate the solar plant, which will supply electricity to grid on O'ahu island including the base when completed in December.

Hawaiian Electric chief executive Alan Oshima said: “This partnership with the Navy is another example of how we’re working to create value for all customers while helping the military achieve its resilience goals.” 

