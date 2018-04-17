Articles Filter

US beer giant raises RE bar 

Anheuser-Busch to source all electricity from clean power by 2025

US brewer Anheuser-Busch has launched sustainability goals for 2025 including plans to source all its electricity from renewable energy.

The targets, which also include cutting carbon dioxide emissions across the Anheuser-Busch value chain by 25%, build on previously announced sustainability goals by parent company AB InBev. 

The brewer's flagship beer Budweiser will also now include a 100% renewable energy symbol on its packaging in the US. 

Anheuser-Busch said it currently secures 50% of its purchased electricity from wind power through a deal with Enel Green Power.

Anheuser-Busch chief executive Michel Doukeris said: “We take great pride in our sustainability efforts and our long history of striving to be good stewards of the environment. Now, we are challenging ourselves to do more.” 

Other goals announced include 100% water efficiency plans and ensuring all packaging is made from majority recycled content.

Image: Pixabay

