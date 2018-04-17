Invenergy dishes out Texas dose

Invenergy is to supply biopharmaceutical company Merck with 60MW from the 100MW Santa Rita East wind farm in Texas, under a virtual power purchase agreement.

Santa Rita East, which is expected to come online in 2019, will create up to 300 jobs during construction and 12-15 permanent jobs once operational.

12 May 2016 The deal will contribute to Merck’s 2025 goal to have more than 50% of its purchased electricity from renewables, rising to 100% by 2040.

Invenergy chief commercial officer Jim Shield said: “We are delighted to partner with Merck to provide them with clean energy from our Santa Rita East wind farm, and we applaud their 100% renewable energy commitment.”

Merck global safety and environment vice president Danielle Menture said: “Our sustainability goals address the rising expectations of our stakeholders about the environmental impacts of our operations, energy use, supply chain and packaging.”

Merck is known as MSD outside of the US and Canada.

