Azure hits 40MW solar home run

Azure Power has commissioned a 40MW solar plant in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh.

The project covers 91 hectares and will supply power to Solar Energy Corporation of India under a 25-year agreement.

Azure Power founder, chairman and chief executive Inderpreet Wadhwa said: “With the commissioning of this plant, we have once again demonstrated our strong project development, engineering, and execution capabilities.

“Our sincere gratitude to SECI and the state of Uttar Pradesh for all the cooperation and support extended.”

Image: Azure Power