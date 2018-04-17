Vattenfall charts marine course

Vattenfall is using marine charts developed by OceanWise to help assess sites for offshore wind farm development in northern Europe.

The so-called "Raster XL" charts exclude land and other non-marine features, such as scale bars, source data diagrams and title blocks.

25 Sep 2017 The removal of the land means that Vattenfall can combine the charts with its own sources of land mapping data to improve the coverage, said OceanWise.

Vattenfall head of wind geographic information systems (GIS) Anthony Hunt said: “We have incorporated the OceanWise Raster Charts XL service into our organisational WebGIS.

“This gives our developers, engineers and other project staff a good overview of many of the key marine features that are relevant for wind farm development.

“As we take the service to cover a large geographical extent we also use the service to gain quick views on areas of potential market development growth in addition to our current portfolio.”

