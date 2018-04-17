Record year for US wind

Wind power generated a record 6.3% of US electricity needs last year, according to a new report from the American Wind Energy Association.

In the states of Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma and South Dakota more than 30% of electricity came from wind turbines in 2017, the US Wind Industry Annual Market Report 2017 indicated.

30 Jan 2014 Fourteen US states generated over 10% of their power from wind, with just under 54,000 turbines operating across 41 states, Guam and Puerto Rico, it added.

In total, new capacity grew by just over 7GW or 9% to just under 89GW at the end of 2017. New Mexico saw the fastest growth, with 570MW added last year, increasing capacity by 51% from the 1.112GW installed at the end of 2016.

The state also has a further 1723MW under construction or in advanced development, the report said.

AWEA added that the US wind industry now employs 105,500 people across all 50 states.

AWEA chief executive Tom Kiernan said: “American wind power reached new heights for energy generated and US jobs in 2017. And don’t be surprised when the industry continues to break records.

“Wind is competitively priced, reliable, and clean – a winning combination that’s creating economic growth in all 50 states.”

