Alliant cleared for 1GW Iowa drive

Regulators in Iowa have given the go-ahead to Alliant Energy to add 1GW of new wind farms in the US state by 2020.

The Iowa Utilities Board's decision means Alliant can start its $1.18bn investment in the projects, which are expected to create hundreds of jobs during construction.

23 Jun 2017 Work will start shortly on the Upland Prairie wind farm, located in Clay and Dickinson counties, followed by the English Farms project in Poweshiek county later this year, the company said.

It added that by 2020 wind will account for about one-third of its capacity in Iowa.

Alliant Iowa energy company president Doug Kopp said: “Our wind energy initiatives help keep rates competitive, enhance our environmental stewardship and drive economic growth in our communities.

“Wind energy is a major part of our transition to a clean energy future.”

