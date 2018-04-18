Ramboll smart with MHI Vestas

Danish engineering consultancy Ramboll teamed up with MHI Vestas to develop the latter's Smart Foundation Loads software tool.

The system, which has also been designed with engineering consultancy Frazer-Nash, allows developers and designers to carry out preliminary integrated load analyses and designs to optimise foundations prior to a bid submission.

Ramboll wind division vice director Tim Fischer said: “This joint development project has certainly strengthened the collaboration between MHI Vestas and Ramboll.

“We already have one of the most effective interfaces within the market and with this development we set a new standard in the industry.”

MHI Vestas head of technical engineering Kenji Sato said: “Our partnership with Ramboll has produced a new industry standard – one that promises to save our customers time and money.”

